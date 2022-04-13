Arizona sophomore guard and consensus second-team All-American Bennedict Mathurin on Wednesday declared for the upcoming NBA Draft.

Mathurin, 19, made the announcement on Twitter. The 2021-22 Pac-12 Player of the Year did not say whether he was hiring an agent.

"It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA and I am ready to take that step forward," Mathurin posted.

Mathurin is a projected lottery pick.

Mathurin led the Wildcats in scoring (17.7 points per game) and a 33-4 record. Arizona was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Houston in the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot-7 Mathurin also recorded 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Mathurin averaged 10.8 points per game as a freshman.

--Field Level Media

