The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated infielder Asdrubal Cabrera from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the host Chicago Cubs.
Cabrera, who had a right hamstring strain, last played on July 9 in a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cabrera, 35, is hitting .240 with five home runs and 28 RBIs over 63 games.
In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks placed infielder/outfielder Josh Rojas on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left finger.
Rojas, 27, has hit .268 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in 93 games this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.