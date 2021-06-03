The Arizona Diamondbacks put starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left shoulder inflammation.
Bumgarner, 31, underwent an MRI after leaving his Wednesday start early against the New York Mets. He lasted just two innings, allowing five runs on eight hits.
The Diamondbacks recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.
Bumgarner told reporters after Wednesday's game that his shoulder had been bothering him for 2-3 weeks but he didn't notify the team.
"This is just bad judgment on my part," he said. "I thought it was going to get better and go away sooner. The last three to four days it's gotten worse and affected my pitching."
Bumgarner is 4-5 with a 5.73 ERA this season. His 12 starts are tied for the major-league lead with a host of others.
Castellanos has yet to appear in a game for Arizona this season. He went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in eight games for the Houston Astros in 2020.
--Field Level Media
