Quarterback Brayden Dorman, widely regarded as the best 2023 recruit in the state of Colorado, announced Tuesday that he will attend Arizona.
Dorman, a star at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, also was considering Oregon State, Iowa State, Colorado and Mississippi State.
According to CBS Sports, Dorman would be the highest-ranked quarterback recruit to select Arizona since Khalil Tate, who played for the Wildcats from 2016-19.
Dorman was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, which listed him as the No. 13 quarterback. CBS Sports also had him as a four-star player.
Listed at 6-foot-4 or 6-5 and 205 pounds, Dorman will be joining a program that has nowhere to go but up: The Wildcats finished 1-11 last year, including a 1-8 mark in Pac-12 Conference play.
Dorman has passed for more than 6,500 yards in high school, including 2,765 yards in his just-concluded junior season, when he threw for 30 touchdowns.
Arizona previously landed a 2023 commitment from Canyon Moses, a three-star cornerback out of Midland, Texas.
