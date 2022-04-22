Arizona sophomore guard Dalen Terry declared for the NBA draft on Friday and said he will maintain his college eligibility.

Keeping the option open for a return to Tucson is important in case Terry's draft stock isn't as high as he hopes.

Terry averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 37 starts last season.

Overall, Terry has averages of 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 63 games (51 starts) in two seasons with the Wildcats.

In his announcement, Terry displayed appreciation for both former coach Sean Miller and current Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank Coach Lloyd and Coach Miller for recruiting me and give me the opportunity to come to the University of Arizona and play for this historic program," Terry wrote.

Terry joins star guard Bennedict Mathurin and 7-foot-1 center Christian Koloko in declaring for the draft.

--Field Level Media

