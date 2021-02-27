James Akinjo scored a career-high 26 points and assisted on Azuolas Tubelis' game-winning jumper with 5.2 seconds left as Arizona won its final home game of the season by beating Washington 75-74 in Pac-12 play on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.
Washington's Quade Green fired off a running 3-pointer near the buzzer, but he failed to hit the rim.
Akinjo had seven assists and made 5 of 8 3-point attempts. Tubelis finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin, a freshman, pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds to go with 10 points.
On Arizona's final possession, Akinjo drove into the lane and kicked out to the left corner to Tubelis, who launched a jumper with his toe on the 3-point line.
Arizona (17-8, 11-8 Pac-12) won its third straight game despite shooting just 36.5 percent from the field. Washington (5-20, 4-16) ended its regular season on a three-game losing streak.
Washington senior Hameir Wright scored a career-high 18 points, making 5 of 7 shots from behind the arc. Green added 17 for the Huskies, who placed five players in double-figure points and shot 49 percent for the game.
Wright fouled out with 2:20 to go, sending Akinjo to the line, where his one make gave Arizona a 70-69 lead.
Erik Stevenson put Washington on top 71-70 with a driving layup along the baseline with 1:33 left. He added a free throw nine seconds later before Akinjo answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.
Green gave the Huskies a 74-73 lead with two free throws with 1:01 left. Akinjo then missed a driving scoop shot. Washington failed to extend the lead when Green committed an offensive foul, setting up Arizona's final possession.
Arizona dominated on the glass with a 41-29 rebounding edge and 18 second-chance points. Washington had only three offensive rebounds and three second-chance points.
Arizona further helped itself by shooting 21 of 24 from the free throw line to help make up for 8 of 28 accuracy (28.6 percent) from 3-point range.
--Field Level Media
