Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated after scoring a goal against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) walks on the field against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (25) goes airborne as Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes (5) slides in during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes (5) shouts to FIFA referee Szymon Marciniak after a play against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (1) looks on against Argentina during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (1) reacts after a play against Argentina during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) walks on the field against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez (24) defends France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France defender Dayot Upamecano (18) battles for the ball against Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez (22) during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France defender Dayot Upamecano (18) battles for the ball against Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez (22) during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) scores a goal against Argentina on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France celebrates after forward Kylian Mbappe (10) scored a goal against Argentina on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated after scoring a goal against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The 2022 World Cup final is see on the big screen before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France celebrates after forward Kylian Mbappe (10) scored a goal against Argentina on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The 2022 World Cup final is see on the big screen before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a goal against France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (1) during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (1) makes a save against Argentina during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated by forward Lautaro Martinez (22) after scoring a goal against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated by midfielder Leandro Paredes (5) after scoring a goal as France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) looks on during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated by midfielder Leandro Paredes (5) and teammates after scoring a goal against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against France during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a play for the ball against France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (25) during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) stands next to Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) before the start of extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a play for the ball against France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (25) during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (23) makes a save in front of defender Cristian Romero (13) as France forward Randal Kolo Muani (12) makes a play for the ball during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) dribbles the ball against Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez (24) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni looks on against France during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France manager Didier Deschamps shouts to his team against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina defender Cristian Romero (13) battles for the ball against France forward Marcus Thuram (26) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) kicks the ball against Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez (24) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez (24) battles for the ball against France forward Randal Kolo Muani (12) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; FIFA fourth official Ismail Elfath signals for eight minutes of stoppage time during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (23) punches the ball clear against France during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against France defender Raphael Varane (4) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico (3) battles for the ball against France forward Randal Kolo Muani (12) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Randal Kolo Muani (12) makes a play for the ball against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; FIFA referee Szymon Marciniak signals for a penalty kick for France during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts after scoring a goal on a penalty kick against Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (23) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts after scoring a goal on a penalty kick against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi (19) fouls France forward Randal Kolo Muani (12) and a penalty kick was given during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi (19) fouls France forward Randal Kolo Muani (12) and a penalty kick was given during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi (19) fouls France forward Randal Kolo Muani (12) and a penalty kick was given during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi (19) fouls France forward Randal Kolo Muani (12) and a penalty kick was given during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts after scoring his second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts after scoring his second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Olivier Giroud (9) congratulates forward Kylian Mbappe (10) after he scored a second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France celebrates after forward Kylian Mbappe (10) scored his second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Olivier Giroud (9) congratulates forward Kylian Mbappe (10) after he scored a second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts after scoring his second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) scores his second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) scores his second goal of the match against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) watches a shot against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (8) dribbles the ball while defended by Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (20) and forward Julian Alvarez (9) battle for the ball against France forward Randal Kolo Muani (12) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) dribbles the ball against Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) dribbles the ball against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Antoine Griezmann (7) kicks the ball against Argentina defender Nahuel Molina (26) during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Argentina goalkeeper Franco Armani (1) gestures against France during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) battles for the ball against Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) dribbles the ball against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) looks on against Argentina during the second half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports