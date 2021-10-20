Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers fans rush the field after a last second field goal to defeat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Corey Xavier Sutton (2) is tackled by Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Derick Bush (1) as Chanticleers safety Mateo Sudipo (13) looks on during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a pass under pressure from Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive lineman Zareon Hayes (30) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) reacts with fans during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers place kicker Chandler Staton (91) makes the game winning field goal from the hold of punter Clayton Howell (30) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with three seconds left in the game at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers place kicker Chandler Staton (top left) is hoisted up by teammates following a last second game winning field goal against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers place kicker Chandler Staton (middle) is hoisted up by punter Clayton Howell (30) and tight end Mike Evans (18) following a last second game winning field goal against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) drops to throw a pass as Coastal Carolina Chanticleers defensive tackle C.J. Brewer (52) gets past offensive lineman Isaiah Helms (68) during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Jeffrey Gunter (94) stops Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) at the one yard line during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) dives into the end zone for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Malik Williams (14) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Christan Horn (13) and wide receiver Christian Wells (16) during the second quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Malik Williams (14) makes a catch and runs for a touchdown as Coastal Carolina Chanticleers safety Mateo Sudipo (13) gives chase during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Teddy Gallagher (34) tackles Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark (left) talks with officials during the second quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Teddy Gallagher (34) tackles Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Malik Williams (14) during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Reese White (2) runs with the ball during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credagainst the Appalachian State Mountaineers it: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback D'Jordan Strong (2) chases Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) during the first quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Shermari Jones (5) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (57) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) emerges from the locker room before the game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers fans cheer before the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a warmup pass before the game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) throws a warmup pass before the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Chase Brice threw two touchdown passes and Chandler Staton kicked a game-winning field goal from 24 yards away on the last play as host Appalachian State knocked off No. 14 Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Wednesday night in Boone, N.C.
Coastal Carolina (6-1, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) had won 18 consecutive regular-season games, yet it won't be the East Division's representative in the league championship game unless Appalachian State (5-2, 2-1) loses again.
Appalachian State's only previous victory against a ranked Football Bowl Championship opponent came in 2007 at Michigan. This latest result came with a postgame storming of the field by the fans.
Brice completed 18 of 28 passes for 347 yards without an interception. Malik Williams compiled 206 receiving yards and a score on 10 catches for the Mountaineers.
Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples, who missed the team's past two games because of an ankle injury, ran for two touchdowns. Teammate Nate Noel racked up 82 of the Mountaineers' 228 rushing yards.
Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall completed 15 of 23 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown, and Jaivon Heiligh made six receptions for 103 yards. The Chanticleers were limited to 55 rushing yards. They punted on their last three possessions.
Brice's 28-yard pass play to Corey Sutton allowed the Mountaineers to take their first lead at 21-20 early in the third quarter.
On the next possession, a 1-yard run by Shermari Jones gave the lead back to Coastal Carolina.
It took Appalachian State just six plays to score again when Peoples burst 43 yards for a touchdown. However, the game stayed tied because a mix-up prevented the Mountaineers from getting off an extra-point kick.
Earlier, the Chanticleers led 14-0 through the first quarter. Jones ran 1 yard for a touchdown, and McCall connected with Kameron Brown on a 74-yard touchdown play.
Appalachian State responded by scoring two touchdowns in less than a two-minute span, the first coming on Peoples' 1-yard run.
Following a successful onside kick, the Mountaineers struck three plays later on Brice's 47-yard pass to Williams.
Coastal Carolina converted on field goals of 50 and 46 yards by Massimo Biscardi in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the first half. The second of those came on the last play of the half after an Appalachian State fumble.
