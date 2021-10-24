Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA in his dog house during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.
Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.
Cincinnati (7-0), which held off Navy 27-20 on Saturday, remained at No. 2. Alabama (7-1), which routed Tennessee 52-24, moved up a spot to No. 3.
Despite beating Kansas 35-23 on Saturday, Oklahoma (8-0) dropped a spot to No. 4. Meanwhile, Ohio State (6-1) remains at No. 5 following its 54-7 rout at Indiana.
Michigan (7-0) stayed put at No. 6 after beating Northwestern 33-7. Oregon (6-1) jumped three spots to No. 7 after its 34-31 victory over UCLA. Michigan State (7-0) and Iowa (6-1) -- which were both idle -- and Ole Miss (6-1) -- a 31-17 winner against LSU on Saturday -- round out the Top 10.
Two teams dropped out of the Top 10. Oklahoma State (6-1) fell from No. 8 to No. 15 following its 24-21 loss at Iowa State. Penn State plummeted all the way from No. 7 to No. 20 after its 20-18 nine-overtime loss to Illinois, the longest game in CFB history in terms of overtimes.
Iowa State (5-2) re-entered the poll at No. 22 following its victory over Oklahoma State. Coastal Carolina (6-1) fell from No. 14 to No. 24 after its 30-27 loss at Appalachian State on Wednesday.
The Top 25 contains three additional undefeated teams: No. 13 Wake Forest (7-0), No. 21 San Diego State (6-0) and No. 23 UTSA (8-0).
No. 25 BYU (6-2) also rejoined the poll. Purdue and North Carolina State dropped out.
