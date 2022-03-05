Anton Lundell scored two goals to help lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-2 home win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Florida carried the play throughout, outshooting Detroit by a 39-23 margin to win its second straight following a three-game losing streak.
Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, which has lost four of its last five games.
Florida opened the scoring 4:10 into the contest, when Mason Marchment backhanded a rebound off a point shot by MacKenzie Weegar into an open goal to make it 1-0.
Detroit answered with 12:44 left in the first, tying the game at 1-1 on a goal by Fabbri, who redirected a point shot by Danny DeKeyser into the net.
Florida regained the lead less than four minutes later on a power play, going ahead 2-1 when Anthony Duclair took a pass from Sam Reinhart and wired a shot from the right faceoff circle underneath the crossbar.
The Panthers struck again on the power play late in the first period, going up 3-1 with 1:58 remaining when Lundell fed a pass from the side of the Detroit goal that hit the stick of Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and went in.
Florida then took a 4-1 lead with 12:06 remaining in the second period on a goal by Sam Bennett, who took a pass from the boards by Carter Verhaeghe in between the circles, deked Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss to the forehand and scored.
Florida then made it 5-1 with 8:59 left in the second when Lucas Carlsson fired a bad-angle shot from the left circle that eluded Greiss. Lundell scored his second of the game with 3:47 left in the second to make it 6-1.
Bertuzzi rounded out the scoring with 5:14 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.