The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out forward Anthony Davis for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
Markieff Morris will start in Davis' place.
Davis suffered a groin strain in the second quarter of Game 4 Sunday. He has averaged 21.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in the series. The seventh-seeded Lakers are tied with the second-seeded Suns 2-2 through the first four games.
Morris, who spent his first four-plus NBA seasons in Phoenix, has seen action in two games of this series. He has scored just three points, all from the free-throw line, in 12 minutes of action.
The Lakers will start guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who missed Game 4 with knee soreness.
--Field Level Media
