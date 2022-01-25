Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis has been cleared to return and will play Tuesday night against the host Brooklyn Nets.

Davis, 28, has not played since Dec. 17 when he sprained the MCL in his left knee in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He missed 17 games with the Lakers going 7-10.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis is not on a minutes restriction but told reporters he'll be mindful of his work load.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in just 27 games this season.

The Lakers are 23-24 entering Tuesday and currently the 8th seed in the Western Conference.

--Field Level Media

