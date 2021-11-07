Sorry, an error occurred.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis left Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter with a stomach illness.
He was ruled out by the Lakers, who said the issue was non-COVID related.
Davis scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting and played just seven minutes. He pulled down three rebounds before exiting with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter.
The Lakers were already without LeBron James due to an abdominal strain. Davis was questionable coming into the game with a sprained thumb.
Davis is averaging 25.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game on the season.
--Field Level Media
