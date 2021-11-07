Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis left Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter with a stomach illness.

He was ruled out by the Lakers, who said the issue was non-COVID related.

Davis scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting and played just seven minutes. He pulled down three rebounds before exiting with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter.

The Lakers were already without LeBron James due to an abdominal strain. Davis was questionable coming into the game with a sprained thumb.

Davis is averaging 25.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game on the season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.