Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will miss his second straight game tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder as he continues to deal with a right Achilles injury.
The official diagnosis is Achilles tendinosis, which is defined as a "degeneration of a tendon from overuse."
Lakers head coach Frank Vogel started Markieff Morris in Davis' place during the team's overtime victory over the same Thunder on Monday.
Davis is averaging 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in 21 contests this season.
Alex Caruso (hand) is listed as a game-time decision for Los Angeles. The Thunder have just nine players available and are dealing with injuries as well.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee), Theo Maledon (COVID-19), George Hill (thumb) and Trevor Ariza (personal) are all out for Wednesday's game.
