New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that another staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings the team's total to nine positive cases in the past week.
The individuals who have been identified include shortstop Gleyber Torres, pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits.
Boone said another staff member would not be available for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to contact tracing.
Torres, 24, was placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier this week. The two-time All-Star is batting .234 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 33 games this season.
