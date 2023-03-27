Matt Boldy scored his second hat trick in nine days as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-1 Monday night in St. Paul, Minn.
Jake Middleton and Ryan Hartman also scored and Marcus Johansson, Jared Spurgeon and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists apiece for the Central Division-leading Wild (43-22-9, 95 points), who improved to 15-1-4 in their past 20 games and pulled within three points of Western Conference-leading Vegas. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves.
Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (40-25-8, 88 points), who lead the West's wild-card race. Goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped nine of 13 shots before being pulled 50 seconds into the third after Boldy scored to make it 4-0. Martin Jones stopped six of seven shots the rest of the way as Seattle had an eight-game road points streak snapped (7-0-1).
Despite being outshot 13-5 in the first period, the Wild carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Spurgeon faked a shot from the right point and sent a cross-ice pass to Middleton, who skated to the top of the left faceoff circle before beating a screened Grubauer with a wrist shot at 15:17.
Boldy made it 2-0 on the power play at 5:38 of the second. Johansson got the puck in the left-wing corner and passed to Boldy at the right faceoff dot. Boldly put a wrister into the upper left corner of the net.
Boldy tallied again at 14:59, after Eriksson Ek won a faceoff in the right circle in the offensive end. Boldy took the puck at the top of the circle, did a pirouette and put a wrist shot past a screened Grubauer.
Boldy completed the hat trick 50 seconds into the third. Eriksson Ek stole a clearance attempt and passed to Boldy for a one-timer from the slot. Boldy also had three goals in a 5-3 victory against Washington on March 19.
Hartman tallied at 10:21 of the third to extend the lead to 5-0.
Schwartz got Seattle on the board at 11:00, scoring on a backhanded rebound after the original shot went off the left post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.