The Los Angeles Angels-New York Yankees game slated for Wednesday night was postponed due to a weather forecast of inclement weather in New York.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday, with the rescheduled game as the opener at 1:05 p.m. ET and the nightcap starting at 7:05 p.m.

According to MLB.com, the Angels will start right-hander Shohei Ohtani (3-3, 3.45 ERA) in Game 1, with Wednesday's intended starter, lefty Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65), going in Game 2.

The Yankees have not yet officially announced their starting pitchers for Thursday's twin bill.

The Yankees won for the fifth time in seven games in Tuesday's 9-1 rout over the Angels, marking a season-high sixth straight loss for L.A.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In