Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward hit two-run homers as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Monday night.
The Angels won their third straight while handing the Mariners their fourth loss in a row.
The Angels' Ryan Tepera (1-0), Matt Moore, Jimmy Herget, Jose Quijada and Carlos Estevez combined for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit and one walk.
After the Angels' Mike Trout led off the fifth with a walk, Ohtani broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run blast to right-center field off Mariners starter George Kirby (0-1). It was Ohtani's second consecutive game with a home run after hitting a solo shot in Sunday's 6-0 victory at Oakland.
The Mariners pulled within a run in the bottom of the inning as J.P. Crawford led off with a double to right-center field before Julio Rodriguez walked. With two outs, Eugenio Suarez lined a run-scoring single to center.
The score remained 4-3 until the eighth, when Luis Rengifo drew a one-out walk off Seattle reliever Matt Festa and, an out later, Ward went deep to straightaway center.
The Angels added a run in the ninth as Hunter Renfroe walked and scored on a double by Brandon Drury.
The teams traded runs through four innings.
The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first as Rodriguez walked, stole second and scored on Suarez's two-out double to left.
The Angels tied it in the second as Jake Lamb led off with a double to center, went to third on Drury's single to right and scored on Rengifo's single to left.
Seattle regained the lead in the third as Rodriguez reached on a throwing error by third baseman Gio Urshela and Ty France followed with a run-scoring double into the right field corner.
The Angels tied it at 2-2 in the fourth as Lamb and Drury singled and Rengifo lined a one-out single to right, scoring Lamb.
Angels left-hander Reid Detmers was lifted after 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Kirby gave up four runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked one and fanned five.
