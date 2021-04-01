Los Angeles Angels infielder David Fletcher has signed a five-year extension worth $26 million, the club announced Thursday.
The deal could be extended to seven years and worth up to $41 million on two club options in 2026 ($8 million) and 2027 ($8.5 million).
Fletcher, 26, has batted .292/.346/.386 in three Major League seasons in Los Angeles with 61 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 92 RBIs. Since 2018, Fletcher is the second hardest player in the majors to strike out with an average of 9.67 plate appearances per strikeout.
Fletcher led the majors with a contact rate of 92 percent in 2020.
He has played 121 games at third base, 93 at second base, 71 at shortstop and 24 in the outfield. He's expected to be the Angels' regular second baseman this season.
--Field Level Media
