Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels and Major League Baseball on Friday in announcing that he will compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby.

Ohtani, 26, is the first player to publicly announce that he is participating in the event at Coors Field in Denver on July 12.

"Excited to announce that I'll be participating in the 2021 #HRDerby. See you all in Colorado!" Ohtani wrote Friday on Instagram.

Ohtani will become the first Japanese-born player to participate in the Home Run Derby and the first who started an MLB game as a pitcher. The event began in 1985.

Ohtani won the 2016 Nippon Professional Baseball Home Run Derby.

Ohtani has belted 19 homers this season entering play on Friday. He is three shy of Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. for the major-league lead.

Ohtani has 66 homers in 318 career games with the Angels.

