The Los Angeles Angels officially recalled left-hander Jose Suarez from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The expected move comes one day after right-handed reliever Janson Junk was optioned to Salt Lake.

It was thought that Suarez would start Sunday's series finale against the visiting Seattle Mariners, but the Angels listed right-handed reliever Andrew Wantz as their starter instead.

Wantz is expected to be the opener ahead of Suarez, who will pick up a bulk of the innings.

Suarez, 24, is 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) this season. Over the past four seasons with the Angels, he is 10-18 with a 5.61 ERA in 51 appearances (37 starts).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In