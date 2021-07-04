The Los Angeles Angels recalled rookie infielder Jose Rojas from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
The Angels faced the visiting Baltimore Orioles with only 25 players on the roster Saturday night, so no corresponding move is necessary.
Rojas, 28, is batting .190 with three home runs, 12 doubles and eight RBIs in 43 games this season.
