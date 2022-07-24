Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) and assistant hitting coach John Mallee (85) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrates with third baseman Phil Gosselin (14) after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) hits a triple against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin (88) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) walks off the field with an injury with interim manager Phil Nevin (88) and a trainer against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin (88) walks off the field with a trainer and right fielder Taylor Ward (3) against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) turns a double play over Los Angeles Angels right fielder Dillon Thomas (10) in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) catches a fly ball next to shortstop Andrew Velazquez (4) against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) looks on from the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) in the on deck circle against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs after a hit against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after a hit against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) celebrates with center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez (4) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) celebrates with interim manager Phil Nevin (88) after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits a run-scoring ground out against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) turns a double play against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) throws the ball in against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) fouls a ball off his foot against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs to first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates with teammate in a cowboy hat after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) fouls a ball off his foot against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Reid Detmers pitched five shutout innings and the visiting Los Angeles Angels ended their five-game losing streak with a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon.
Detmers (3-3) was able to effectively change speed and location to quiet an Atlanta offense that had scored 15 runs in the previous two games of the series. The left-hander allowed three hits and two walks and struck out six in his first career appearance against the Braves.
It was the first game won by an Angels pitcher other than Shohei Ohtani since Noah Syndergaard beat the Chicago White Sox on June 27.
Los Angeles scored its highest run total since June 21, when the Angels lost to Kansas City 12-11. Los Angeles had 13 hits Sunday. Taylor Ward and Max Stassi each had three, and Luis Rengifo and Jo Adell each added two. Stassi had a double, a triple and three RBIs.
The losing pitcher was Ian Anderson (8-6), who was knocked out after pitching three-plus innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out two.
The Angels batted around and put five runs on the board in the first inning. Ward hit his 13th homer and the Angels followed with RBI singles from Stassi and Adell, an RBI grounder by Brandon Marsh and a run-scoring single from Andrew Velazquez.
Los Angeles scored three more in the fourth. Ohtani scored on Rengifo's single, and Ward scored when right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr.'s throw to third sailed wide and landed in the camera well. Stassi followed with a sacrifice fly to right.
The Braves broke up the shutout in the seventh with Acuna's two-out single that scored William Contreras.
Atlanta's Austin Riley went 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to 16 games.
Both teams made roster moves before the game. The Angels designated third baseman Jonathan Villar for assignment and recalled outfielder Magneuris Sierra. Villar made two costly errors in Saturday's game.
The Braves placed left fielder Adam Duvall on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist and recalled first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Gwinnett.
