The Los Angeles Angels promoted outfield prospect Brandon Marsh before Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Marsh, 23, started the game in center field and batted in the No. 7 hole.

Before the season, Baseball America ranked him as the No. 38 best prospect in baseball and MLB.com had him at No. 53. He is considered the team's top prospect.

Marsh spent a month on the injured list with Triple-A Salt Lake before returning July 9. In the eight games he played after returning, he hit .382 with a .735 slugging percentage.

He is hitting .255 with a .364 on-base percentage in 24 games with Salt Lake this season.

The Angels, sitting 8 1/2 games back in the AL West and 5 1/2 back in the wild card race, are currently without outfielders Mike Trout and Justin Upton. Manager Joe Madden said Marsh could remain in the big leagues even after the two veterans return to the lineup.

"I want him to expect to stay here the whole year," Maddon said before Sunday's game. "I spoke to him and I told him, ‘Just go play and don't do anything differently.' It's the same game. A lot of times it spins faster, it just does, but you have to realize it's normal and you just have to go out and play."

--Field Level Media

