The Los Angeles Angels placed right-hander Cooper Criswell and outfielder Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's season opener against the visiting Houston Astros.

Criswell has a right shoulder strain and Ward is dealing with a left groin strain.

The moves reduced the Angels' active roster to 28 players.

Criswell, 25, made one appearance for the club last season. He surrendered three runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings, taking the loss in his major league debut against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 27.

Ward, 28, batted .289 this spring with three homers and 11 RBIs in 15 games.

He batted .250 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 65 games in 2021. Since his 2018 debut with the Angels, he is batting .230 with 15 homers, 27 doubles and 55 RBIs in 159 games.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In