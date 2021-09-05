The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Justin Upton on the 10-day injured list Sunday with an ailing back.
The Angels recalled fellow outfielder Kean Wong from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace Upton, who was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers.
Upton, 34, is batting .211 with 17 homers and 41 RBIs in 89 games this season.
He is a career .262 hitter with 324 homers and 1,000 RBIs in 1,828 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers and Angels.
Wong, 26, batted .171 (7-for-41) with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs in 20 games this season with the Angels.
He is the younger brother of Kolten Wong of the Milwaukee Brewers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.