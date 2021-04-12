The Los Angeles Angels on Monday placed infielder Anthony Rendon on 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a left groin strain suffered on Saturday.

Rendon, 30, is in his second season with the Angels, who signed him to a seven-year, $245 million contract after seven years with the Washington Nationals.

Through eight games, Rendon was slashing .290/.378/.387 with one home run and three RBIs.

In 976 career games, he has 146 home runs and 580 RBIs with a slash line of .290/.372/.489. He led the majors in doubles with 44 each in 2018 and 2019, a season in which he also topped everyone with 126 RBIs.

The team also selected the contract of RHP Ben Rowen, recalled infielder Jack Mayfield and optioned right-hander Jaime Barria to the Angels' alternate training site.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.