The Los Angeles Angels on Monday placed infielder Anthony Rendon on 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a left groin strain suffered on Saturday.
Rendon, 30, is in his second season with the Angels, who signed him to a seven-year, $245 million contract after seven years with the Washington Nationals.
Through eight games, Rendon was slashing .290/.378/.387 with one home run and three RBIs.
In 976 career games, he has 146 home runs and 580 RBIs with a slash line of .290/.372/.489. He led the majors in doubles with 44 each in 2018 and 2019, a season in which he also topped everyone with 126 RBIs.
The team also selected the contract of RHP Ben Rowen, recalled infielder Jack Mayfield and optioned right-hander Jaime Barria to the Angels' alternate training site.
