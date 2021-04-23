Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was scratched from Friday's lineup and is day-to-day with a left elbow contusion.
Trout was struck by a pitch in the fourth inning of Thursday night's 8-2 loss to the Astros in Houston.
Listed in the original lineup for Friday night's game against the Astros, Trout was replaced by Scott Schebler.
Trout, 29, leads the American League with a .393 batting average after 17 games this season.
The three-time MVP and eight-time All-Star entered Friday's action tied for the AL lead with six home runs. He leads the Angels with 14 walks and 15 runs is third on the team with 12 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
