Right-hander Junior Guerra moved closer to making the Los Angeles Angels' Opening Day roster after the team selected his contract Tuesday and added him to the 40-man roster.
In a corresponding move, outfield prospect Brandon Marsh was optioned to the minor leagues. The Angels' 40-man roster remains full.
Guerra, 36, went 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA in 25 relief appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He is 26-23 with a 3.77 ERA over six seasons and 172 appearances (60 starts) for the Chicago White Sox (2015), Milwaukee Brewers (2016-19) and Diamondbacks.
In two appearances this spring for the Angels, Guerra has not allowed a run and has given up two hits over 2 1/3 innings.
