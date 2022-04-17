Los Angeles Angels star center fielder Mike Trout is day to day after X-rays on his ailing left hand were negative Sunday, the team said.
Trout, a three-time American League MVP, left the game against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on the back of his hand.
The full-count pitch from Rangers reliever Spencer Patton hit Trout with the Angels leading 4-3.
The nine-time All-Star has gotten off to a slower start in 2022, batting .250 in 34 plate appearances through eight games entering Sunday's action. He has two solo homers.
On Sunday, Trout was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a run scored before leaving the contest.
Over 12 seasons in the majors, the 30-year-old Trout has batted .304 with 312 home runs and 818 RBIs. He missed most of last season with a calf injury, playing in only 36 games.
--Field Level Media
