Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy exited Monday's game against the host New York Yankees with two outs in the second inning due to heat exhaustion.

Before throwing a pitch to DJ LeMahieu, Bundy bent over and began violently throwing up on the back of the mound. After getting checked out by a trainer and manager Joe Maddon, Bundy was replaced by Jose Suarez.

Bundy, 28, allowed two runs on four hits while pitching in extremely humid conditions. The temperature at first pitch was 91 degrees.

Bundy entered the game with a 1-7 record and 6.78 ERA in 13 starts this season.

--Field Level Media

