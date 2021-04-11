An MRI on Los Angeles Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler revealed a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Sunday morning.
The Angels said surgery on Fowler will be performed at a later date, with a recovery time tentatively set at six to ninth months.
Fowler initially was placed on the injured list on Saturday, one day after he left the field on a cart in the second inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dunedin, Fla.
Fowler, on first base after a walk, was heading into second base standing up on a grounder to shortstop Bo Bichette, who had bobbled the ball and was charged with an error. Fowler wasn't expecting a throw and crumpled to the ground in pain but eventually was able to walk gingerly to the cart.
Through seven games this season, Fowler is 5-for-20 (.250) with one RBI. He was acquired by the Angels in a February trade after spending the past four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fowler, 35, previously played for the Colorado Rockies (2008-13), Houston Astros (2014) and Chicago Cubs (2015-16). He was an All-Star in 2016, the same year he helped the Cubs win the World Series.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.