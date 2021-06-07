The Los Angeles Angels designated right-hander Hunter Strickland for assignment on Monday.
Strickland, 32, was 0-0 with a 9.95 ERA in nine relief appearances with the Angels. He allowed nine runs (seven earned) on 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings after the team acquired him from Tampa Bay last month.
In 307 career games, all in relief, Strickland is 16-16 with a 3.29 ERA. He has 21 career saves, including 14 in 2018 with the San Francisco Giants.
The Angels promoted right-hander James Hoyt from Triple-A Salt Lake to take Strickland's spot on the roster. Hoyt pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in two appearances with Los Angeles earlier this season, and he has a career record of 4-1 with a 3.64 ERA in 100 relief appearances.
--Field Level Media
