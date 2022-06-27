The Los Angeles Angels reacquired Dillon Thomas on Monday, claiming the outfielder off waivers from the Houston Astros and assigning him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Thomas, 29, began the season with the Angels and appeared in one game, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run in a 5-2 win against the Boston Red Sox on June 9.

The Astros claimed Thomas off waivers on June 15 and sent him to Triple-A Sugar Land. He hit .267 there with one home run and one RBI in five games before being designated for assignment on Friday.

The Angels designated right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough for assignment in a corresponding move on Monday. Barraclough, 32, was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in eight appearances for Los Angeles.

He is 18-15 with a 3.61 ERA and 11 saves in 288 games (zero starts) since 2015 for the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins and Angels.

--Field Level Media

