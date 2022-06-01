The Los Angeles Angels recalled right-hander Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Salt Lake in advance of Wednesday's road game against the New York Yankees.

The move comes a day after left-hander Kenny Rosenberg was optioned to Salt Lake.

Wantz, 26, had a 6.00 ERA in three relief appearances with the Angels earlier this season and has a 5.04 ERA in 24 relief outings over two seasons with the club.

Rosenberg, 26, made his major league debut on April 18 and has a 7.50 ERA in two outings (six innings).

--Field Level Media

