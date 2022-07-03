The Los Angeles Angels selected the contract of Michael Stefanic and designated fellow infielder Tyler Wade for assignment Sunday.

Stefanic, 26, was set to make his major league debut Sunday in Houston, playing second base and batting sixth against the Astros.

He batted .320 with 19 RBIs and 30 runs scored in 46 games this season at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Through four seasons in the minors, Stefanic is a career .314 hitter with 21 homers and 135 RBIs in 291 games.

Wade, 27, batted .218 with one homer and eight RBIs in 67 games this season with the Angels. He joined Los Angeles in a November 2021 trade after five seasons with the New York Yankees.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription