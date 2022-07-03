The Los Angeles Angels selected the contract of Michael Stefanic and designated fellow infielder Tyler Wade for assignment Sunday.
Stefanic, 26, was set to make his major league debut Sunday in Houston, playing second base and batting sixth against the Astros.
He batted .320 with 19 RBIs and 30 runs scored in 46 games this season at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Through four seasons in the minors, Stefanic is a career .314 hitter with 21 homers and 135 RBIs in 291 games.
Wade, 27, batted .218 with one homer and eight RBIs in 67 games this season with the Angels. He joined Los Angeles in a November 2021 trade after five seasons with the New York Yankees.
--Field Level Media
