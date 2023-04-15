The Los Angeles Angels called up shortstop Zach Neto on Saturday, making him the first 2022 draft pick to reach the majors.
Drafted 13th overall last July, the 22-year-old played 44 games in the minors and batted .322/.408/.529 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs.
Neto was slated to start at shortstop and bat eighth in his big-league debut against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.
In a corresponding move, the Angels optioned infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Fletcher, 28, played in 509 games over six seasons, all with the Angels, batting .277 with 97 doubles and 157 RBIs.
Los Angeles also transferred right-hander Chris Rodriguez (right shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
--Field Level Media
