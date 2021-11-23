The Los Angeles Angels signed left-handed reliever Aaron Loup to a two-year contract worth $17 million.

Per the Angels on Monday, Loup will receive $7.5 million in both 2022 and 2023 with a club option for 2024 worth $7.5 million or a $2 million buyout.

Loup, who turns 34 next month, posted a 6-0 record with a 0.95 ERA in 65 appearances (two starts) last season with the New York Mets. He held the opposition to a .192 batting average.

Loup is the second former Met to join the Angels this offseason. Right-hander Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year deal worth $21 million last Tuesday.

Loup owns a 21-22 record with a 3.05 ERA in 471 career appearances (two starts) with the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Mets.

--Field Level Media

