Sunday's scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader when the Blue Jays visit the Angels on Aug. 10 in Anaheim, Calif., at 3:07 p.m. local time. Toronto will be the home team.
The second game is set for 7:07 p.m.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Jays are starting the season at their spring training site in Dunedin.
The Angels won the first two games of the four-game series, with the Blue Jays winning Saturday in a 15-1 romp.
