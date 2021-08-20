The Los Angeles Angels called up right-hander Jose Marte on Friday and optioned right-hander Aaron Slegers to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Marte, 25, is on a major league roster for the first time. He went 2-1 with a 3.65 ERA for four different minor league teams this season. He was acquired by the Angels in the trade-deadline deal that sent left-hander Tony Watson to the San Francisco Giants.

Slegers, 28, was 2-2 with a 6.97 ERA for the Angels this season in 29 outings. Over five major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and Angels, he is 3-4 with a 5.46 ERA in 49 appearances (six starts).

--Field Level Media

