The Los Angeles Angels reinstated right-hander Austin Warren from the 15-day injured list on Sunday.

Warren has been sidelined since he was hit in the nose by a stray ball during batting practice prior to the Angels' game against the Boston Red Sox on May 3.

Warren, 26, is 2-0 with a 4.32 ERA in seven relief appearances this season. He owns a 5-0 record with one save and a 2.51 ERA in 23 career relief appearances with Los Angeles.

Warren takes the available roster spot of right-hander Oliver Ortega, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following the Angels' 11-6 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

