The Los Angeles Angels activated left-hander Jose Quijada from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

He landed on the IL on April 10 with a right oblique strain after facing just one batter this season in the April 7 season opener against the Houston Astros.

Quijada, 26, pitched in three games for Class-A Inland Empire on a rehab assignment and gave up one hit in three scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

The Angels optioned right-hander Janson Junk to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding transaction.

Junk, 26, made his season debut for Los Angeles on Saturday and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief.

--Field Level Media

