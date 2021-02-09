The Los Angeles Angels bolstered their pitching staff Monday, acquiring right-hander Aaron Slegers from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

Slegers, 28, was primarily a reliever for the Rays the past two seasons after serving primarily as a starter for the Minnesota Twins in 2017 and 2018. He had two saves, no decisions and a 3.46 ERA in 11 appearances (one start) for Tampa Bay last year. He owns a 1-2 career record with three saves and a 4.66 ERA in 20 appearances (six starts).

He will be under team control for the next five seasons.

The Angels opened a roster spot for Slegers by designating left-hander Dillon Peters for assignment.

Peters, 28, appeared in just one game for Los Angeles last year, allowing four runs (three earned) in 1 2/3 relief innings. He made 17 appearances (12 starts) for the Angels in 2019, when he finished 4-4 with a 5.38 ERA. Including 2017 and 2018 with the Miami Marlins, Peters has a career 7-8 mark with a 5.83 ERA in 31 games (24 starts).

