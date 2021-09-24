Anett Kontaveit of Estonia converted 74.4 percent of her first-serve points on Friday while posting a 6-4, 6-3 upset of third-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic to advance to the semifinals of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Kontaveit next will face second-seeded Petra Kvitova in her homeland. Kvitova had a 24-11 edge in winners while posting a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland also moved on with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Swiatek won 76.6 percent of her first-serve points compared to 56.8 percent for Rybikana.
Swiatek will face fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece in the semifinals. Sakkari had four aces and converted 77.4 percent of her first-serve points while registering a 7-5, 6-3 win over Czech wildcard Tereza Martincova.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.