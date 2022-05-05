Britain's Andy Murray was forced to withdraw from his Round of 16 match against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Thursday at the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain with an illness.

The announcement came about an hour before the match was scheduled to begin. The Telegraph reported Murray has a case of food poisoning.

The match would have been the 37th meeting -- first since 2017 -- between Murray and Serbia's Djokovic, who holds a 25-11 lead in the contests.

Djokovic wins in a walkover and will face the winner of Hubert Hurkacz vs. Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals on the clay at Madrid.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In