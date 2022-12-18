Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints flag team react to a touchdown by New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and tight end Taysom Hill (7) on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) reacts to making a first down against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is tackled by the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) dives in for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) dives in for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) dives in for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes to wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fan holds up a sign wanting Sean Payton back as head coach against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during warm ups at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes to wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes to tight end Juwan Johnson (83) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) passes to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes to tight end Juwan Johnson (83) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) with fans during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Inspire Change padding on the goal post during warm ups before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (33) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (46) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) with fans during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints flag team react to a touchdown by New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and tight end Taysom Hill (7) on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) reacts to making a first down against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is tackled by the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) dives in for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) dives in for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) dives in for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes to wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fan holds up a sign wanting Sean Payton back as head coach against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during warm ups at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes to wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes to tight end Juwan Johnson (83) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) passes to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes to tight end Juwan Johnson (83) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of a Atlanta Falcons helmet during warm ups against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) with fans during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Inspire Change padding on the goal post during warm ups before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (33) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (46) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) with fans during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes and Taysom Hill threw one as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 on Sunday afternoon.
Dalton completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and connected with Juwan Johnson for touchdowns of 19 and 22 yards. Hill completed both of his passes, one of which went 68 yards to Rashid Shaheed for a score for the Saints (5-9).
Rookie Desmond Ridder struggled in his first start for the Falcons (5-9), completing 13 of 26 for 97 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Rookie Tyler Allgeier rushed 17 times for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown.
On the first possession of the third quarter Atlanta completed a 75-yard drive when Allgeier ran 5 yards for a touchdown that cut New Orleans' lead to 14-10.
The Saints responded on the ensuing possession with Dalton's 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnson to rebuild the lead to 11 at the end of the third quarter.
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed 3 yards for a touchdown and Allgeier ran for a two-point conversion to pull the Falcons within 21-18 with 7:07 left.
Atlanta reached midfield with a chance to tie or take the lead, but on fourth and 5 Drake London lost a fumble after a 12-yard reception.
New Orleans took over with 2:06 left and ran the clock down to nine seconds when Hill was stopped for no gain on fourth and 1 at the Falcons' 27, but Atlanta couldn't threaten in its final two plays.
The Saints drove to a touchdown on the first possession of the game, scoring on Dalton's 19-yard pass to Johnson. The receiver was initially ruled down at the 1-yard line but a Saints challenge overturned the call and confirmed the score.
On their next possession Hill threw his touchdown pass to Shaheed to increase the lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons got their first points in the second quarter when Younghoe Koo kicked a 28-yard field goal.
New Orleans had an opportunity to increase its lead, but David Johnson lost a fumble at the Atlanta 15 and the score remained 14-3 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.