Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts with teammates after his goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Sounders bench players and staff react after Atlanta United scored a goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo (5) has the ball kicked away from him by Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra (14) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Sounders midfielder Josh Atencio (84) plays the ball off his chest in fort of Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) reacts after his team scored a goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United players react with defender Andrew Gutman (15) after defeating the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United players react with defender Andrew Gutman (15) after defeating the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (3) and goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) react after Atlanta United scored a goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United players react with defender Andrew Gutman (15) after defeating the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts with teammates after his goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) reacts with defender Andrew Gutman (15) after they defeated the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts with teammates after his goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United players react with defender Andrew Gutman (15) after defeating the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts with teammates after his goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts with teammates after his goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts with teammates after his goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United players react with defender Andrew Gutman (15) after defeating the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United players react with defender Andrew Gutman (15) after defeating the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United players react with defender Andrew Gutman (15) after defeating the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8) takes a shot against Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez (28) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo (5) goes over top of Atlanta United defender Aiden McFadden (37) to get the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo (5) goes over top of Atlanta United defender Aiden McFadden (37) to get the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo (5) carries the ball against Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley (26) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) makes a diving save against the Seattle Sounders during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) kicks the ball defended by Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez (28) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) controls the ball against Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez (28) and midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) takes shot against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts with teammates after his goal in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Gutman scored on a strike from distance in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Sounders on Saturday afternoon.
Gutman's first goal of the season pushed Atlanta (7-9-7, 28 points) to their first win over Seattle (10-12-2, 32 points) in five all-time meetings since United joined the league in 2017. It was Atlanta's second victory overall in its last nine matches.
Rocco Rios Novo made three stops, including a crucial save of Raul Ruidiaz's own long-range effort in the 76th minute after the match was tied.
Ronaldo Cisneros scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season before halftime for Atlanta, which began Saturday in 12th in the Eastern Conference and four points back of the seventh and final playoff place.
Cristian Roldan scored his fourth goal of the season to pull the Sounders level midway through the second half.
Stefan Frei also made three saves for the visitors, including a big stop on Luiz Araujo early in the second half of what turned out to be Seattle's fourth consecutive road defeat.
He could only watch as Gutman's ferocious 25-yard, left-footed strike flew inside the far left post on an innocent-looking opportunity.
The Sounders began the day in seventh in the West, with other conference teams playing later.
Atlanta went in front in the 23rd minute. Caleb Wiley played a ball down the left to find Araujo, who got around the corner and then dragged a cross back toward the penalty spot.
Cisneros hammered a low-first time shot, and defender Nouhou's attempt to block the effort instead redirected past Frei and into his own net.
Roldan leveled the match in the 68th minute after some sustained Sounders pressure.
Nouhou played a cross toward Ruidiaz at the near post that was poked away by an Atlanta defender but not cleared from danger.
It fell to Roldan near the penalty spot. His first shot was blocked, but he was first to the rebound and drove a low strike into the bottom right corner.
That looked like it would salvage a point for Seattle until Gutman's stunning late winner.
