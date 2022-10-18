Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-1 Monday night.
Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Seth Jarvis and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, which won for the third time in as many games this season. Stefan Noesen recorded two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.
Andre Burakovsky scored for Seattle, which lost its second in a row. Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 of 34 shots.
The Hurricanes led 1-0 with less than eight minutes left in the second period when a flurry of penalties led to four goals in the span of 2:23 -- three on the power play.
Aho made it 2-0 with the man advantage at 12:11 of the period. Brent Burns sent a pass to Svechnikov along the left-wing boards and he quickly tapped a pass back to Aho at the top of the faceoff circle for a one-timer.
Burakovsky pulled the Kraken within 2-1 on the power play at 13:06. Jared McCann fed Jordan Eberle below the goal line in the left-wing corner and he fired a pass across the top of the crease to Burakovsky for a one-timer.
Svechnikov restored the two-goal lead just 18 seconds later. Aho tried to make a pass from behind the net to Svechnikov in the left circle but it was blocked, with the puck finding its way right back to Aho. His second attempt was successful and Svechnikov had plenty of time to line up a wrist shot from just inside the faceoff dot.
Svechnikov made it 4-1 with an even-strength goal at 14:34, deflecting Martin Necas' shot from the high slot past Grubauer.
Jarvis opened the scoring 3:35 into the game. Brady Skjei sent a shot just wide left of the net. Aho recovered the puck below the goal line and tried to bank it off Grubauer. The rebound dropped straight down, with Jarvis chipping the puck just over Grubauer's leg pad.
Martinook tallied off his own rebound at 14:41 of the third to complete the scoring.
