The Miami Dolphins on Monday did little to douse the rumors of talks about acquiring estranged Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, saying only they target players with "high character."
Watson stands accused of sexual assault by 22 women who have filed lawsuits against the megastar, and he is reportedly the target of a grand jury investigation.
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked specifically about Watson on Monday amid swirling speculation that his team is in play.
"There are a lot of things we weigh when we're making decisions -- fit on the team, overall talent, salary cap," Flores said. "When we're talking about a player or players, we're always trying to do what is best for the Miami Dolphins. There are a lot of variables. We want a group that is tough, smart, competitive, loves to play and is team-first. Those are the types of guys we're looking for.
"We have a high standard for the people we have in the organization. We want people with high character throughout the building."
The Texans have remained steadfast that they have no intention of trading Watson, who publicly asked for one before the accusations surfaced.
However, the Texans risk paying Watson $10.54 million this season to not play. They're reportedly asking for three first-round picks and two second-round picks for Watson, their three-time Pro Bowl selection.
Field Level Media NFL columnist Aaron Wilson reported Monday that the Texans plan to make Watson a game-day inactive this season if he's not traded.
Watson threw for 4,823 yards last season, with 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
--Field Level Media
