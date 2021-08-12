The America East Conference named Brad Walker as its fifth commissioner on Thursday.
Walker currently is the vice president and head of basketball operations for the NBA G League. He will take over the reins of the 10-team conference on Sept. 13, replacing Amy Huchthausen, who is moving on to a job with a Boston tech firm.
A former college basketball player at Bentley, he has more than 15 years of experience as an NCAA Division I administrator in addition to the G League.
He was associate commissioner and COO of the Ohio Valley Conference from 2007-16, during which time he also served as interim commissioner, before moving on to the G League. He previously served as the associate commissioner of the West Coast Conference.
--Field Level Media
